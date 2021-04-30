The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conclude the online application process today for the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) 2021. Interested candidates can apply online on the official website jipmat.nta.ac.in till 5.00 PM today.

The JIPMAT-2021 examination is scheduled to be conducted on June 20 for a total of 2 hours and 30 minutes. The examination will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode from 3.00 PM to 5.30 PM.

JIPMAT 2021 is a National Level Entrance Examination for admission to 5-Year Integrated Program in Management in IIM Bodh Gaya and IIM Jammu for the Academic year 2021 – 2022. The exam is conducted by NTA.

Here’s direct link to check NTA JIPMAT 2021 official notification.

Eligibility criteria

The applicants should have passed Class 12th from arts/commerce/science stream or equivalent with 60 percent (55% for candidates from SC/ST/PwD) or more in the year 2019, 2020 or appearing in 2021. The candidate must have passed Class 10 examination with 60% (55% for candidates from SC/ST/PwD) or more in the year not before 2017. More details in the notification.

Application fee

The candidates from the unreserved category are required to pay a fee of Rs 2000. A fee of Rs 1000 is applicable to the candidates falling under the reserved category.

Steps to register for JIPMAT 2021:

Visit the official website jipmat.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on “JIPMAT 2021 New Registration” Register and create log in credentials Login and fill the online application Upload the required documents Pay the applicable fee Download and take a printout of the application

Here’s the direct link to register for JIPMAT 2021.

Candidates are instructed to submit only one application per candidate. Multiple Application Forms submitted by a candidate will not be accepted under any circumstances.