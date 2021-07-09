The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) will conclude the online application process today for recruitment to the post of Sub Inspector (Male/Female). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on HSSC’s official website hssc.gov.in. The deadline was earlier extended from July 2.

The last date to submit the application fee is July 13.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up to 465 vacancies, of which, 400 vacancies are for the post of Sub Inspector (Male) and 65 for Sub Inspector (Female) of Group C of Police department.

Here’s HSSC Police SI recruitment 2021 official notification.

Eligibility criteria

Age: The applicants must be between the age of 21-27 years as on June 1, 2021. Age relaxation is applicable to reserved category.

Educational qualification: To apply for the vacancies, applicants should have a graduation degree from a recognised university or its equivalent. Matric with Hindi or Sanskrit as one of the subject or higher.

Application Fee

The male and female applicants from general category are required to pay the application fee of Rs 150 and Rs 75, respectively. The applicable fee for male SC/BC/EWS candidates and female SC/BC/EWS candidates is Rs 35 and Rs 18. Ex-servicemen of Haryana are exempted from paying the fee.

Application Process

As per the official notice, the Commission has provided the online application link i.e. http://adv32021.hryssc.in/StaticPages/HomePage.aspx to be used for filling up the form till July 9. Thereafter the application link will be disabled.

Selection Procedure

All candidates shall have to undergo a Knowledge Test of eighty (80) marks comprising of objective type, multiple choice questions followed by Physical Screening Test, which would be only qualifying in nature. The candidates who have qualified the Physical Screening Test shall have to undergo a Physical Measurement Test, read the notification.

Steps to apply for Haryana Police SI recruitment 2021:

Visit website http://adv32021.hryssc.in/StaticPages/HomePage.aspx Click on ‘Register’ and create profile Login and apply for the post Fill application form, upload documents Pay fee and submit form Download form and take a printout.

Haryana Police SI exam 2021

The HSSC Haryana Police Sub-inspector recruitment 2021 written exam will be held on September 5 for both Male and Female SI posts. The PST round will be held on October 7 and the PMT round will be conducted from October 11 to 31.