Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has extended the online application deadline for recruitment to the post of Sub Inspector (Male/Female). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on HSSC’s official website hssc.gov.in till July 9. The earlier deadline was July 2.

“Keeping in view the convenience of the candidates, the last date for applying online application forms against this Advt. No.03/2021 is hereby extended up to 09.07.2021 till 11:59 P.M,” HSSC said in its notice.

The last date to submit the application fee is also extended till July 13.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up to 465 vacancies, of which, 400 vacancies are for the post of Sub Inspector (Male) and 65 for Sub Inspector (Female) of Group C of Police department.

Here’s HSSC Police SI recruitment 2021 official notification.

Eligibility criteria

Age: The applicants must be between the age of 21-27 years as on June 1, 2021. Age relaxation is applicable to reserved category.

Educational qualification: To apply for the vacancies, applicants should have a graduation degree from a recognised university or its equivalent. Matric with Hindi or Sanskrit as one of the subject or higher.

Application Fee

The male and female applicants from general category are required to pay the application fee of Rs 150 and Rs 75, respectively. The applicable fee for male SC/BC/EWS candidates and female SC/BC/EWS candidates is Rs 35 and Rs 18. Ex-servicemen of Haryana are exempted from paying the fee.

Application Process

As per the official notice, the Commission has provided the online application link i.e. http://adv32021.hryssc.in/StaticPages/HomePage.aspx to be used for filling up the form till July 9. Thereafter the application link will be disabled.

Selection Procedure

All candidates shall have to undergo a Knowledge Test of eighty (80) marks comprising of objective type, multiple choice questions followed by Physical Screening Test, which would be only qualifying in nature. The candidates who have qualified the Physical Screening Test shall have to undergo Physical Measurement Test, read the notification.

Steps to apply for Haryana Police SI recruitment 2021: