Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has declared the result of written examination for recruitment to the post of Lecturer (School-New) Commerce. A total of 861 candidates have been declared qualified for the evaluation round.

Candidates who have appeared for the examination conducted on February 23, 2020, can check their result on HPPSC’s official website hppsc.hp.gov.in.

Steps to check Lecturer result

Visit the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in On the homepage, click on, “Press Note- Regarding Result of written objective Type Exam for the Posts of Lecturer (School-New) Commerce.” The result will appear in PDF format Check the result Download and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to the Commerce Lecturer result.

Meanwhile, the Commission has also released the result of screening test(s) (CBTs) for recruitment to the posts of Lecturer Applied Sciences and Humanities, Mathematics and Lecturer Applied Sciences and Humanities, Chemistry, Class-I (Gazetted) on contract basis in the Department of Technical Educational, Vocational and Industrial Training, HP.

Here’s the direct link to check the result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.