The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released a revised document verification schedule for shortlisted candidates for Class 4 posts recruitment 2020. Candidates can check and download the DV schedule on the JKSSB website jkssb.nic.in.

The initial DV schedule was released on July 7 but the Board said it received queries from the candidates that their names have been reflected only once in the schedule despite being shortlisted for various cadres. Hence JKSSB has notified a fresh list of provisionally shortlisted candidates for the scheduled Document Verification.

The JKSSB DV round will commence on July 15 and continue till August 26 for a total of 9,652 candidates. The Jammu Division candidates will appear at Divisional Office, JKSSB Sehkari Bhawan, Panama Chowk, Jammu while Kashmir Division candidates will appear at JKSSB, Central Office, Zum Zum Building Rambagh, Srinagar.

The candidates shall bring original and self-attested photocopies of documents mentioned in the notice on the day of DV. Candidates are advised to read the DV notice carefully.

Here’s JKSSB Class 4 recruitment 2020 revised DV schedule.

JKSSB had declared the result of Class 4 post recruitment exam 2020 on May 25. The written tests for the posts of Class-IV in multiple shifts/ batches were held on February 27, 28 and March 1. The recruitment is being done to fill 8,575 District/ Divisional/ Union territory Cadre Posts of Class -IV in various departments of the J&K government.

The candidates figuring in JKSSB Class 4 post select list have been provisionally shortlisted in the ratio of 1:4 for counselling-cum DV on the basis of final score/merit i.e (Written Test + additional points) calculated on the basis of information furnished by the candidates at the time of filling of the application form.

Here’s JKSSB Class 4 recruitment 2020 provisional shortlist.