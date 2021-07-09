The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the exam schedule for the month of August. Candidates can download the schedule from the official website ossc.gov.in.

The OSSC schedule contains a list of 11 exams to be held between August 3 and 27. “The schedules are subject to change depending on the Covid-19 pandemic situation. Candidates are advised to be in constant touch with the Commission’s website www.ossc.gov.in to know further updates,” OSSC said in its notice.