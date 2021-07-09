OSSC exam schedule for August 2021 released; know dates for JE exam, CPSE Prelims
The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the exam schedule for the month of August.
The OSSC schedule contains a list of 11 exams to be held between August 3 and 27. “The schedules are subject to change depending on the Covid-19 pandemic situation. Candidates are advised to be in constant touch with the Commission’s website www.ossc.gov.in to know further updates,” OSSC said in its notice.
OSSC August 2021 exam schedule
|Post
|Type of exam
|Exam date
|Junior Assistant under ULB 2019
|Written exam
|August 3
|Food Safety Officer 2019
|Main written exam
|August 4
|Combined Police Service Exam 2018
|Preliminary exam
|August 5 onwards
|Combined Police Service Exam 2019
|Preliminary exam
|August 10 onwards
|Staff Nurse, ANM, Pharmacist, X-ray technician and ECG rechnician
|Main written exam
|August 17
|Assistant Fodder Development Officer
|Main written exam
|August 18
| Junior Engineer (Civil) 2019
|Main written exam
|August 19
|Junior Engineer (Mechanical) 2019
|Main written exam
|August 24
|Block Social Security Officer 2017
|Main written exam
| August 25
|District Culture Officer 2019
|Main written exam
|August 26
|Assistant Training Officer 2016
|Main written exam
|August 27