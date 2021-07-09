The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the exam schedule for the month of August. Candidates can download the schedule from the official website ossc.gov.in.

The OSSC schedule contains a list of 11 exams to be held between August 3 and 27. “The schedules are subject to change depending on the Covid-19 pandemic situation. Candidates are advised to be in constant touch with the Commission’s website www.ossc.gov.in to know further updates,” OSSC said in its notice.

OSSC August 2021 exam schedule

Post Type of exam Exam date
Junior Assistant under ULB 2019 Written exam August 3
Food Safety Officer 2019 Main written exam August 4
Combined Police Service Exam 2018 Preliminary exam August 5 onwards
Combined Police Service Exam 2019 Preliminary exam August 10 onwards
Staff Nurse, ANM, Pharmacist, X-ray technician and ECG rechnician Main written exam August 17
Assistant Fodder Development Officer  Main written exam August 18
Junior Engineer (Civil) 2019
 Main written exam August 19
Junior Engineer (Mechanical) 2019 Main written exam August 24
Block Social Security Officer 2017 Main written exam August 25
District Culture Officer 2019 Main written exam August 26
Assistant Training Officer 2016 Main written exam August 27