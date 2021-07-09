The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the admit card for 2019 Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) Mains Examination today, July 9. Registered candidates can download their hall tickets using their login ID and password at hppsc.hp.gov.in.

The Himachal Pradesh Forest Services (HPFS) ACF Main exam 2019 will be held from July 19 to 23. The exam will be conducted at HPPSC Hall, in two sessions — 9.00 AM To 12.00 noon and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

‘The concerned candidates have also been informed through SMS/ emails on their respective Cellular Nos. /e-mail ID(s) provided by them in their respective Online Recruitment Application,” reads the notice.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Apply Online” Now click on “http://www.hppsc.hp.gov.in/hppscoafs/login.aspx” Key in your login credentials and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

According to the timetable released earlier, the candidates will appear for compulsory subjects General Knowledge and Hindi on July 19 and English on July 20, and for optional subjects on the rest of the days.

The exam was earlier scheduled to be held in May but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

