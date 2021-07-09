The National Institute Of Technology (NIT), Raipur has released the NIT MCA Common Entrance Test (NIMCET 2021) examination date on it official website nimcet.in. The NIMCET 2021 will be conducted on August 7, 2021, from 9.00 AM to 11.00 AM in online mode (CBT).

Earlier, the examination was scheduled to be conducted on May 23 which was deferred due to prevailing situation of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, scrutiny of representations received from ineligible candidates as on 24th June 2021 is being carried out by a committee. The result of the scrutiny will be conveyed to concerned candidates through email latest by 15th July 2021. The candidates are advised to wait for email till the said date regarding their final eligibility status, reads the official statement.

About NIMCET 2021

NIMCET is a Common Entrance National Level Test, to be conducted this year by NIT Raipur, for admission into their MCA programme. The MCA programme is offered by NITs at Agartala, Allahabad, Bhopal, Calicut, Jamshedpur, Kurukshetra, Patna, Raipur, Surathkal, Tiruchirappalli and Warangal. The admission into the MCA programme for the year 2021-22 in the above 11 NITs is based on the rank obtained in NIMCET-2021 only.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.