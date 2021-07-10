The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has once again deferred the last date to apply for June 2021 Term End Examination (TEE). Candidates will now be able to register till July 12, 2021, at ignou.ac.in. Earlier, the deadline was July 9.

The examination will be conducted from August 3, 2021, for the final year students of Under Graduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) programmes along with their backlogs, if any.

Taking to Twitter, IGNOU announced that the last date for submission of examination form for TEE June 2021, scheduled to be held from 3rd August, 2021 has been extended till 12th July 2021.

Hall Ticket for TEE June 2021 will be uploaded on the University’s official website approximately 7 to 10 days before the commencement of the Term-end Examination.

Students are directed to take the printout of the Hall Ticket and report at the address of the Examination Centre on the date and time mentioned on the Hall Ticket. Entry to the Examination Hall is strictly on the basis of the valid Hall Ticket and University Identity Card, read the official statement.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.