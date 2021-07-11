The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has released the admit card for the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGLE) 2021. The registered candidates can download their admit cards from APSSB’s official website apssb.nic.in till July 31.

The APSSB CGLE 2021 written exam will be tentatively held on August 1 and the subsequent skill test on August 8 for recruitment to Grade ‘C’ posts.

The Board had notified a total of 53 vacancies of Upper Divisional Clerk (UDC) in various departments. The online application process was conducted in the month of June.

Steps to download APSSB CGLE 2021 admit card:

Visit official website apssb.nic.in Go to ‘Admit card’ section and click on download link Enter registration/mobile number/email and password to login The admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Scheme of CGL exam 2021

The APSSB CGL exam 2021 will consist of two stages: i) Witten test with objective-type MCQ and ii) Skill Test. Only shortlisted candidates from Stage 1 will appear for Stage 2. The candidate must qualify the Stage 2. The final merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks secured in the written test.