Dia Mirza has been on screens for the past 20 years or so – as an actor in films like Lage Raho Munnabhai and Honeymoon Travels and most recently Kaafir. But for equally long, she has been busy supporting efforts to save natural biodiversity and wildlife, to fight animal cruelty, to promote sustainable alternatives and reduce pollution – especially from single-use plastics.

Since 2017, she has been a Goodwill Ambassador of the United Nations Environment Program – and more recently, one of United Nations’ seventeen Sustainable Development Goals advocates along with Jeffrey Sachs, Jack Ma and Norway Prime Minister Erna Solberg.

In the second part of this podcast series titled Marine Lines: Mumbai’s Hidden Worlds, from the Suburbs to the Sea, hosted by journalist and author Raghu Karnad, Dia Mirza discusses the crucial link between human health and the environment.

