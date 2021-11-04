One of the easiest things to like about Mumbai is the way women are able to live there. But this is not just a natural quality the city was born with – it is a legacy of working women, especially working-class women, many from oppressed castes and religious minorities.

In the eighth part of this podcast series titled Marine Lines: Mumbai’s Hidden Worlds, from the Suburbs to the Sea, hosted by journalist and author Raghu Karnad, Ramya Ramanath talks about the legacy of Mumbai’s working women.

Ramanath is a development and policy scholar and the author of A Place to Call Home: Women as Agents of Change in Mumbai.

This podcast has been co-created by DeadAnt Studio and Ministry of Mumbai’s Magic. Listen to the other parts here.