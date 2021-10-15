Your Weekly Fix Podcast: Do India’s security agencies serve public interest or political agendas? Josy Joseph, the author of ‘The Silent Coup: A History of India’s Deep State’ explains how the executive uses agencies to target adversaries. Smitha Nair 4 hours ago Play Writer and host: Smitha Nair | Audio producer: Sujit Lad | Graphics designer: Rubin D'Souza | Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Aryan Khan NCB Lakhimpur Kheri Delhi riots police Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio Read Comments