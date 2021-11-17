Gathering

Imagine going back

to before the first panic attack

before the world revealed itself

as the flimsy neon-edged thing it is

and your teeth were intact, once

you had never woken to the dust

of your own enamel in your own mauve mouth

that place supposedly full of kisses

waiting to be given as reward

for winning your brittle, fickle heart.

Once you were not something to unknot

you were whole as Solan pickled plums

once you were unbred by politics

cusping on curiosity not spent

on the daily pounding of persistent anger

imagine if you knew no thieving of breath

no shame of tears in the sticky velour back of a taxi cab

as you wail I don’t know I don’t know I don’t know

and the one person you trust says it’s okay it’s okay it’s okay,

on that untrustworthy machine, your phone,

but it isn’t [okay], but hush, hush, imagine,

before all this somewhere

you were being born

you were a prawn-head, crinkle-butt, flush-face,

you were a speck you were atoms gathering,

weightless space then not

once, you were a moment of want.

Home

It took me a long time

to come into my own,

but now that I’m here

I plan to inhabit me completely.

I plan to eat all the lotuses

turn myself into royalty

learn to cartwheel so that

I may conquer the world

and all its islands upside down.

I plan to watch seven hundred

and thirty sunrises and sets.

Dine on rosebuds and

in place of long legs grow a tail

swish sadness away

like a swallow or mermaid

or some wild winged thing,

and I will float as opposed to walk,

illegal as it may be.

Come!

I plan to feel the earth in my bones,

tend difficult Gondhoraj till it thrives

at the swinging altar of my knees,

comb my hair with shark fishbone,

and drink honey straight from

the mouths of bees.

It’s time. I’m ready.

The Great Indian Rope Trick

There is a woman in me rising

out of all the ones that aren’t.

She is being pulled forth

by the oiled plait of her dark hair

slithering skyward –

will it turn to noose

halfway, like a trick?

Is it even a sky or a blue glass

ceiling waiting sharp, a vicious

cloud festooned guillotine.

She is being born, lotus-foot-first,

running, baby bud feet on cracked earth,

she is surpassing six million years

of something erroneously called evolution,

a pataki, an umbilical cord shooting backwards t

hrough time, to chase down the first patriarch

and feed him the tough seeds of his daughter’s freedom.

She is rising and rising through the fault lines

of failed humanity, bursting,

like some manic radical stalk

through history

to seize and scoop through the soil

all the ones that aren’t

till they come gasping up for the air

that’s forever been theirs.

In the Days of Separate Lives

And so I learnt how to live without your laughter,

because it meant I could live without always being late.

I learnt to put on a nice dress and comb my hair

even if I was alone,

because if a tree falls in the forest

and there is no one there to hear it

a tree has still fallen in the forest.

I learnt to grow so large I could fill a bed

which earlier you and I and all our dogs

and every one of our sadnesses never could.

I learnt that one single person rising all alone

can grow to fill what two people falling out of love

together could never.

We used to lie on opposite ends

three feet of bedsheet

an impossible ice desert to cross.

We used to lie entwined like ghosts.

I have now learnt the solitude

of lying in my own arms.

I have learnt to be firm,

to repaint the edges of my body

that had disappeared like vapour in search of stars.

Today I am so vast I turn whole rooms into my own.

Sometimes at night I wake scared and small.

I take a sip of cold water and expand again.

I am a giant and I am filled with nothing but my own love.

Excerpted with permission from Where Stories Gather: Poems, Karuna Ezara Parikh, HarperCollins India.