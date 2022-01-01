Amidst the uncertainty of the pandemic, I found solace reading spiritual books and listening to podcasts and videos. Spending time in parks became a way to reflect and find peace and harmony within myself.

The extraordinary life of Rajneesh, commonly known as Osho, caught my attention after watching the Netflix series. I dug up all information about him I could find online. I also read his Autobiography of a Spiritually Incorrect Mystic. The book became my companion and provided comfort in the time of crisis.

The most important thing I learnt during the lockdown was that we need to appreciate what we have and cherish our surroundings.