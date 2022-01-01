Lockdown made me appreciate the world around us – not its vastness but the small details. Like a hazy sky suddenly clearing to give me a glimpse of the stars. I began to shoot pictures of nature and its beautiful gifts.
Flowers, insects, emptiness, I was clicking everything. It made me realise how little I knew about my surroundings, my neighbourhood and my own self.
I am not letting it go any time soon.
Read all the articles in the Comfort zone series here.
Respond to this article with a post
Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers.