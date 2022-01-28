Your Weekly Fix Podcast: “Long Covid is real and debilitating, but I have been gaslit by sceptical doctors” Padma Priya, founder, India Covid Survivor Group says, doctors here are yet to catch up with the science that is evolving around the world on Long Covid. Smitha Nair 2 hours ago Play Writer and host: Smitha Nair | Audio producer: Sujit Lad | Graphics designer: Rubin D'Souza | Image Courtesy: Noah Seelam/AFP We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Long Covid Covid Long haulers Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio