Diplomacy

After TS Eliot

We are the angry men

We are the confused men

Confronting each other

Our heads filled with anger.

When we shout at each other

Our voices are loud and meaningless

As screeching fighter jets

In a war zone

Anger has no shape, anger has no colour,

Anger is a misguided force, a violent emotion;

Those who have trespassed

With full knowledge, to the anger’s underworld

Can’t remember anything at all – are lost

Forever in the serpentine labyrinth

Of anger, those angry men

Those confused men.

II

Dare not meet their eyes

In anger’s underworld,

They are everywhere

Here, there, the eyes are everywhere

Like burning ember in the cold, dark nights

There is a dog howling

And their anger

Is shooting up

And up

Like a gathering storm.

Let them go deeper

In the underworld

Let them go naked

Wearing nothing

Without their masks

In the ring

As true wrestlers

No less –

For the final knockdown

In the dark underworld

III

This is the doomed land

This in the nuked land

Here only heaps of bones

Are left – charred, scattered

Vapourised, melted

Under the cold glow of the moon

It is exactly like this

In anger’s dark underworld

Walking alone

Wearing anti-radiation suit

Through a mountain of bones

Without uttering a word

Without shedding a drop of tear.

IV

Once, these eyes could see

Not anymore

In this valley of tears

In this valley of doom and death

The lost paradise

As whispers in the wind

We glance at each other

But can’t speak

Drifting in this dull lake

In no particular direction

Suddenly there is a ray of light

A lotus blooms in the lake

Wisdom reappears

In the dark underworld

Weaning away anger

From the angry men.

Here we walk in the dreary desert

Dreary desert, dreary desert

Here we walk in the dreary desert

All the three hundred and sixty-five days of the year

Between the talks

And the war

Between the promises

And the delivery

Revolves diplomacy

For ours is anger’s dark underworld

Between cooperation

And coercion

Between demarche

And summon

Revolves diplomacy

For ours is anger’s dark underworld

Between the doves

And the hawks

Between annihilation

And co-existence

Revolves diplomacy

For ours is anger’s dark underworld

For us it is

To choose life or death

Survival or extinction

This is the way the world is saved

This is the way the world is saved

This is the way the world is saved

Not with wars but with diplomacy.