What are the factors driving the India-China border crisis and what is the best way for India to deal with it?

That’s among the topics Sushant Singh, senior fellow at the Centre for Policy Research, discusses with Arne Westad, a renowned scholar of Modern, International and Global History and Elihu Professor of History, Yale University,

Westad unpacks whether the relationship between the United States and China can be called the new Cold War and whether such a comparison is accurate.

Singh and Westad also discuss China’s development since the 1970s, the trajectory of economic reforms and the shifts in its foreign policy.

