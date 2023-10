In today’s edition, the Delhi Police opposes NewsClick’s plea seeking a copy of the FIR filed against journalists associated with it under the UAPA, the Bombay High Court says deaths due to lack of manpower and medicines cannot be tolerated, Sikkim flash floods have killed at least 14.

Scripted and hosted by Aena, produced and edited by Avinash Kumar.

