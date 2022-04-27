An April 5 report by the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change sounded the alarm about the need to reduce global carbon emissions and laid out an analysis of mitigation measures countries could take.

Navroz Dubash and Shonali Pachauri who were among the authors of the report, discuss its findings and what they entail for a world on the brink.

Dubash, a professor at the Centre for Policy Research, was the coordinating lead Author for Chapter 13 on national and sub-national policies and institutions, as well as the co-author of the report’s summary for policymakers.

Pachauri, a senior research scholar at the International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis, was the lead author for Chapter two of the report – Emissions trends and drivers.

Drawing from their research and experience of being a part of the drafting process of the report, Dubash and Pachauri take up pertinent questions of equity, and the responsibilities of countries with differing carbon emissions.

