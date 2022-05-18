What do the six translators whose work has been shortlisted for the 2022 International Booker Prize have to say about their books? One of them will be declared the winner, along with the writer of the book, on May 26, 2022.

Geetanjali Shree’s Ret Samadhi, translated into English as Tomb of Sand by Daisy Rockwell, is the first South Asian book to make the shortlist. A sprawling saga of love and loss, it reflects on the destructive impact of borders – between religions, countries, and genders.

'Tomb of Sand was very difficult to translate into English because of all the wordplay, puns and alliteration.'#2022InternationalBooker shortlistee @shreedaisy discusses the process of translating 'Tomb of Sand'.@TiltedAxisPress pic.twitter.com/jc32k5LfPD — The Booker Prizes (@TheBookerPrizes) May 6, 2022

Anton Hur is the only translator this time to have been longlisted for two translations, of which Cursed Bunny made it to the shortlist. It is a genre-defying collection of short stories that blur the lines between magical realism, horror, and science fiction.

'When I was finished, I was just so happy with the work that I was reminded of this section of Mariah Carey's 'The Meaning of Mariah Carey...’

#2022InternationalBooker shortlistee @AntonHur shares his thoughts on translating 'Cursed Bunny'.

@honfordstar pic.twitter.com/OddQ0nALGC — The Booker Prizes (@TheBookerPrizes) May 6, 2022

Elena Knows is the first time both translator Frances Riddle and author Claudia Piñeiro have been nominated for the International Booker Prize. The book interweaves crime fiction with tales of morality to critique the dismissive attitudes toward caregivers, people with disabilities, and women.

'My initial impression of the book was this kind of overriding sensation that you're in the hands of a master storyteller.'#2022InternationalBooker shortlisted translator Frances Riddle discusses the process of translating 'Elena Knows' from Spanish to English. @CharcoPress pic.twitter.com/y4fN5IP4Ay — The Booker Prizes (@TheBookerPrizes) May 9, 2022

OlgaTokarczuk and Jennifer Croft are an unstoppable force. Winners of the International Booker Prize in 2018, the formidable duo are back with another shortlisted title. The Books of Jacob is Tokarczuk’s portrayal of Enlightenment Europe as she imagines it – on the cusp of change, searching for certainty, and longing for transcendence.

'The tricky thing about Olga that I love so much is that every new work is this ambitious experiment.'#2022InternationalBooker shortlistee @jenniferlcroft discusses the process of translating 'The Books of Jacob'. @FitzcarraldoEds pic.twitter.com/ElzpZvX2FL — The Booker Prizes (@TheBookerPrizes) May 10, 2022

Mieko Kawakami is a person of many talents. She was a full-time singer-songwriter before she decided to pursue writing. Her shortlisted book, Heaven, was first published in Japanese in 2009 and translated into English by Sam Bett and David Boyd in 2021. Heaven is a haunting novel of the violence that we are often subjected to in our formative years and the unexpected cruelty of children.

'Music is the real kind of sponge for the zeitgeist of any era. We thought a lot about 80s & 90s music that might feel like it embodies the mood of the text.'#2022InternationalBooker shortlistee Sam Bett shares his thoughts on translating 'Heaven'. @panmacmillan @picadorbooks pic.twitter.com/TZEOAw0GAQ — The Booker Prizes (@TheBookerPrizes) May 12, 2022

A prolific playwright and author, Jon Fosse’s A New Name: Septology VI-VII translated into English by Damion Searls, is in the running to win the International Booker Prize. A New Name is the final instalment of Septology, Fosse’s magnum opus. The final book in the series is an exploration of the human condition, in all its ordinary and uniqueness.

'Fosse's writing is very hard to translate in a way that's very hard to talk about.'#2022InternationalBooker shortlisted translator Damion Searls shares his thoughts on translating Jon Fosse's 'A New Name: Septology VI- VII' from Norwegian to English. @FitzcarraldoEds pic.twitter.com/5BxPoUWXIe — The Booker Prizes (@TheBookerPrizes) May 15, 2022

Also read:

2022 International Booker Prize: A reader’s guide to the six translated books on the shortlist