Dear Ravi, this article took me back to my Bhabha Atomic Research Centre colony days and I could also relate completely to the contents since my husband too grew up in Matunga Western Railway Quarters (Dragonfly races, cycling backwards and other childhood adventures in the Vile Parle Railway Quarters). Our childhood is hidden in every path, every tree, every building and every gate of the colonies we stay at. Your words are a true tribute to the wonderful bygone era of our lives. God bless you. – Rupali Patwardhan

***

So beautifully written, Ravi. You have indeed brought to life the essence of growing up in a railway colony. I, along with my siblings and family spent some wonderful years when we lived at the railway quarters in Kandivli West. Today, even virtually connecting with someone who had once lived in a railway colony is an absolute delight. Thank you for writing this beautiful article. – Rita Chatterji

***

Superb memories and the way it has been elaborated. I too lived at the Pali Hill Western Railway Quarters on Carter Road, Bandra and could relate to all the emotions and feelings. Except that we did not have the railway tracks in proximity. Thanks for this write-up. – A Nair

***

Dear Ravi, your story has really touched me and I have recalled all our old memories. I am Dayal (Dayanand Joshi) 76/A. Now am in Vietnam. In those days, you were the only one to have a telephone in the colony and we all used it. I am really grateful to your family for that. I remember when I was writing the exam for motorman, I visited your house to discuss some questions with your father.

This pandemic took away my brother Chandan away from us. Anyway, great to recall the old times.

I recently visited and took many pictures of our dream palace being put down. If possible do visit Hochiminh city, Vietnam. I fly an Airbus 350 for Vietnam Airlines. – Dayanand Joshi

***

I can relate to this article in a special way as I was born in the Vile Parle Railway Colony and later I had spent my childhood in the Pali Hill Railway Quarters in Bandra. – AF Thomas