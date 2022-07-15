In the third episode of a special four-part series on the Indian Civil Services in changing times, President and Chief Executive of the Centre for Policy Research Yamini Aiyar and KP Krishnan talk about the fundamental challenges in the context of tremendous economic and social change.

Former civil servant Krishnan, who is also an honorary research professor at the Centre for Policy Research, and Aiyar build on their conversations from the first and second part and discuss some of the major criticisms of the civil services as well as aspects of reforms.

Krishnan takes up the questions over the lateral entry, the need for specialist knowledge in the public system and how best the civil services can ensure it keeps pace with times.

Follow the work of the Centre for Policy Research on Twitter or visit www.cprindia.org. You can listen to all the episodes of CPR’s India Speak podcasts here.