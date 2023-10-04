In today’s edition, NewsClick says government is using UAPA to stifle independent voices a day after Delhi Police arrested its editor-in-chief Prabir Purkayastha and human resources head Amit Chakravarty, three people were killed and 23 Army soldiers went missing after flash floods in Sikkim, and Shiv Sena MP Hemant Patil was booked for making the acting dean of a hospital in Nanded clean toilets.

Scripted and hosted by Aena, produced and edited by Avinash Kumar.

