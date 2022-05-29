On Scroll Ideas, we’ll take an idea, chew it up, break it down and explore it from every angle possible. It could be anything: politics, history, finance, art, food, drink. It’s a break from India’s crazy TV channels which are now less information and more WWE. Scroll Ideas is a safe space for nerds who’d like to sink their teeth into topics of public importance.

On Episode #2 of Scroll Ideas we talk to historian Nikhil Menon on the history of central planning in India.

Why was Nehru so taken up by planning, was the Planning Commission unconstitutional and what did the tension between democracy and technocracy look like at the time?