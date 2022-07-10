On the fifth episode of Scroll Ideas, we are joined by India’s former Foreign Secretary and China expert, ShyamS aran to discuss how China sees India.

We talk about the Chinese perception of India, from ancient history right down to the Galwan clash of 2020. Our chat covers Buddhism, Mao and even how the British used Indian troops to attack China in the colonial age.

Saran busts multiple myths about China, arguing that the country was not central to the world or even Asia, throughout history. In fact, India has a better claim to those achievements.