Rajorshi Das

Break Up

How can there be a break up

When we were never whole?

If happiness is a state of mind

(as I am told)

Love may well be an illusion.

A lack

A habit

A burden

I lack you

I habit you

I burden you

NO

I lack

I habit

I burden

I breathe not

I smell not

I eat not

Not you.

Looking

I met him on my way to Gangtok. A boy from Darjeeling.

His parents have moved to Siliguri. The hills are harsh for the old, I guess.

Boredom. He added.

We spoke about tennis, World Cup and Kolkata.

He likes my city for reasons that I couldn’t understand.

Their movement scuttled with notes and shells. A Kashmir in the making, perhaps.

He helped me get a taxi before dropping out of my journey.

I am R… You are? I forgot his name. Like I always do.

In a nation of selective amnesia.

He had told me that he plays at Gangtok Groove. I have heard of another place that plays rock.

He nodded, a little embarrassed. I mentioned Groove because I play there. There are many such.

I went to that cafe in the evening. No one was playing.

We’ll have music tomorrow. They said.

I went the next day to heal bitter disappointments.

Long hair is dangerous.

You look like a terrorist, chop off your hair, they advised me near Nathu-La…with the promise of a pass next time.

I walked in. He wasn’t there. He had said he would come I was hoping still.

Will you stay for the music? You’ll have to pay.

They asked me thrice. I felt drained.

Do you know this guy from Darjeeling who comes here to sing?

They were amused. His name starts with an “O” I think.

Is there anyone? Only a cook.

Oh…

I finished my salad and drink. The woman across ordered the same. She was wearing an expensive perfume, I could tell.

Can you lend me a pen? I wrote a message and my number. Give this to him.

If you find him. Maybe you’ll see a guy like that.

Maybe he’ll remember too and ask…

(Published in The World that Belongs to US: An Anthology of Queer Poetry from South Asia, edited by Aditi Angiras and Akhil Katyal.)

iowan classrooms

the first class I taught here in Iowa told me in an anonymous survey how bad I was.

I sucked so bad that they felt offended

as al_lies

I had made a case on whiteness and transphobia, putting the onus on cis folks who violate

or just stand by.

it was the same class where a student walked out on me while I was trying to explain her grade.

she didn’t think I was up to the task.

existing as a TA in white classrooms makes you layer gender and race with cupcakes,

soft and sugary

like rhetoric instructors who giggle at mental health stereotypes

portraying a Black student as violent and angry

an Asian student docile and shy.

shyness is a trait I am trying to learn in grad classrooms

where a cis woman practiced calling in

by dismissing my critique of a text that was trans exclusive.

a year later when she reiterated her hurt

I chose silence as my form of dissent.

silence is not shyness though.

it is sabr

the persistence passed down from my mother,

so that now when poetry fills my classrooms with puke and disgust

I just flip the pages and pretend to sympathise with their guilt.

every week every semester

until I am ready to leave.

Ruth Vanita

Presentation Convent

Early that Christmas you took me to your school

Nestled in Delhi’s clamorous heart

I’d never known a nun – small, oblivious,

Or were they? – smiling presences,

Familiars. We ate cake, then made our way

Over the Ridge, like kites adrift,

Bound together by invisible threads,

Floating in winter’s golden haze.

Green wilderness the tales you told of childish

Sorrows. Glorious in my eyes

As she presented at the temple,

Long-limbed, white-shirted, pearl without price,

Whom, on her feast-day, just a month before,

I had in my enclosed garden found.

The Grammar of It

Direct to indirect, active to passive –

Hardest to change the tense, and keep the sense,

Turn you from present continuous to past perfect

Or imperfect – an exercise demanding mastery.

If those childhood feats fitted us for these battles

You have the edge – convents excel

At grammar and the rules; my school

Blundered along, woolly with ideals.

I pull up short, a present unwanted.

Untitled

She thought about it –

the hunger in her,

the hunger hidden.

Every day the world

Eats, throws up itself,

Looks nearly the same.

Eat a breast – no one

sees it go away,

misses one breast more

or less. Empty space

embodied, dressed, draped,

well fed on face and

arm and leg and head,

she needed nothing,

melted into air.

The hunger there.

Maya Goel

Untitled

Blue is the place of undrowning.

Untethering from terrestrial life,

Shedding bounds of selfhood like old skin,

To dissolve into the water around you.

Yet it is not dissolution: this awakening

Of the creature frozen in an airlock

Between your ribs

She expands slowly

And for the first time

Is able to breathe.

You never knew she existed,

But she is you.

The darkness of your hollows, the glint off sharp edges

In the love between sea and sky,

Blue is burnt by moonlight.

Blue is when a freezing tropical child

Soaked in spray from the wind and waves

Suddenly no longer feels the cold.

The sea, so utterly alien

Pressing to the bone,

Feels like coming home.

Untitled

At the heart of healing is a simple paradox:

Grief is incurable.

Sun scattered through dew offers respite

Beauty can be wrung from pain,

But it does not cancel it out.

The joy that fills our interstices

Rain, light, fragrance,

Spun from sheer grace,

Co-exists with the sadness out of which some bodies are built

The body that stretches in sinuous, muscular strength

Goes limp with fatigue from tears that cannot find

An excuse to be shed.

Somehow

Now that it is all over; memories faded into a wistful tale,

A shaded kernel remains.

It is beautiful in its grey darkness.

I polish it when I am alone

Dancing in my room:

Tomorrow never matters.

It is greater, more nameless, more wasting and wonderful

Than loneliness

It fills every shallow basin that comes with a dip

The violent moon splashes you with phases, oscillating

Waves of resilience and vulnerability

Days when you can do nothing but fade

Feeling without words

But not in the way the poets say.

Nothingness diluted

The same girl, closer now to her childhood self than she was last year,

Reckless.

Vikram Kolmannskog

Dear Thay

I wanted to see you

Like others who had seen you

In Plum Village

Be in your presence

Meet you in person as we say

But that spring I was supposed to come

I don’t know if you know

My mother-in-law passed away

And I stayed with her son

Then I realised

We were meeting

In a different, very powerful way

You entered me in bed

As I read your words of love and wisdom

Your poetry

You walked through me in the pine forest

As my feet peacefully touched the ground

A kiss you called it, the intimate meeting of foot and ground

You were inside me and all around in the Oslo Sangha

As we practised as one

Now they say Thich Nhat Hanh has passed away

I sit down and look at the plum tree in my garden

Bare

Covered by snow

I’m pretty sure it will bloom again in spring

But I don’t know

A silent Sunday

In winter Norway

A tear forms in one eye

But then immediately also a smile

Hi

I recognise you

I remember how you said the cloud never dies

But falls down as snow and rain

Rests as a lake

Is the water in my sweet chai

I recognise you

A small teardrop in one eye

Everything will fall

Everything will rise

Nothing really dies

I look at a photo of you smiling

Then I put it away

I see you smiling in my mind

Here and now, inside

And then

A smile on this face

What I call mine

No inside, no outside

Who are you? Who am I?

Just smiling

I say thank you to myself

I say, thank you, Vikram

I say, thank you, Thay

Taste and see

From the corner of my eye, I see

The woman who serves us

She is smiling slightly

The old man across from me

He wears a tweed jacket and has white hair

The large lady on my left

She wears a wide shirt and perfume

Their gazes are turned down

Not interfering with the silence

And then

From the bottom of my heart

A young man

Was he among the guests from the start?

Maybe he arrived late

Maybe he works here

I don’t look at him directly

I don’t see him well

I steal a glance

I catch a glimpse

His body is slim under flowing robes

His fingers and hands flowery soft and long

His hair is dark and long and wavy

A silent but promising night

I appreciate his beauty

As I might a deer

His is more the beauty

Of an animal or a plant

One I’m not desperate

To fuck or be fucked by

And yet

The sun shines in and

His skin is like beach sand

In gentle evening sun

Or he is the sun

That face, those eyes

I savour a strawberry

Ripened in the midnight sun

Are his lips like these?

Soft and somehow sweet

I lick my lips clean

What would I have said if we could speak?

What would he have said if we could speak?

Someone has said speak only when

Your words are more beautiful than silence

Forgive me then for these words

Poetry Is Possible

Azaadi, becoming and being, already free while working for it and seeing clearly, is possible.

Banyan, this great tree spreading out through aerial roots and beyond through fruit eaten and seeds dropped by little birds, is possible.

Cloud, this shifting shape in the sky, millions of light water droplets, is possible.

Dancing is possible. Earth, smell of moist soil, feeling of soft moss, is possible.

Flirting is possible.

Gandharva singing and dancing, celebrating and allowing for all kinds of love, is possible.

Holding my own hand, holding his, being held, is possible.

I am possible.

Jacaranda, purple in bloom, is possible.

Kissing, on the cheek like little children, on the forehead like guru or god, or even tongues struggling like passionate wrestlers, is possible.

Laughing is possible.

Music is possible.

No, saying no, hearing no, knowing no, is possible.

Ocean, this vastness of waves reflecting the blue above, rippling currents, full of life and mystery below, is possible.

Pride, individual and communal, even divine pride, seeing everyone and everything as divine, is possible.

Questioning is possible.

Relaxing, not performing or producing, not paying for it, just relaxing here and now, content, a radical act in a capitalist culture, is possible.

Spider spinning a web out of their body, is possible.

Touching him somewhere, tenderly, till now untouched, the back of his knee, is possible.

Uniting is possible.

Volcano, explosive force, lava landscapes and fertile soil, is possible.

Waking up slowly with the sun shining on our entwined bodies, is possible.

X, an unknown variable, is possible.

Yes, being willing and welcoming, participating proudly in this abecedarian, opening to all these possibilities and more, is possible.



Zooming in is possible.

Zooming out is possible.

Also read:

Pride Month: Twelve poems by four poets that reflect on queerness