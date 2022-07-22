It has been a while since Gabbilam went with the message to Kailasa. Our poor soul is waiting for her return. Because of this message to Kailasa, pleasant waves blew from four corners. Temple entry movement, Harijan upliftment, Gandhiji’s spinning wheel made sounds of auspiciousness. India started getting rid of British colonialism.

This untouchable (son of Arundhati) saw clouds carrying hopes that awakened him from despair. He forgot his timeless bonded slavery. Gabbilam came back to visit him. He welcomed her and asked whether her mission was a success or failure? From her mood, he understood it was a success. In these transcendent times, disputes among people of Andhra and India, selfishness, the dreadful disease of caste differences and religious hatred and indifference of the people added to the challenge of his liberation as counterproductive developments that anguished him.

He started sharing his worries with his favourite goddess and symbol of his community, Gabbilam.

She listened to him patiently. However, how can a bird, that does not have the strength or voice to speak, console him? She circumambulated with tears in her eyes and left to go to the temple of Shiva. His words without death continued to echo on the aerial route taken by Gabbilam and crystallised in the second part of the text. His efforts will be realised, if not today, tomorrow. One must wait to watch whether he is lucky enough to enjoy those fruits.

— Jashuva, 1946.

Meditation on Freedom

A son of our soil mesmerized everyone with his speech

At the World Parliament of Religions

By weaving a cotton thread

Won people of five continents

And Gandhi gained us independence

My fellow Telugu occupied the seat of a professorship

at a Western university

The world applauded our Bengali poet

For winning the Nobel Prize

One of our compatriots found that even plants

experience joy and sorrow

But they never counted me as one of them

Always considered me an outsider

despite being their brother

Not sure what the Bat told him

But the god Shiva had tears in his eyes

Stood up like a mountain

And vanished in seconds into dark clouds

When the doors of the Travancore temple

Opened its door for untouchables

Startled gods had to allow them to visit their temples

Offering untouchables solace for their miserable condition

The stain of untouchability

Made India lose its respectability in the comity of nations

There is no bigger weapon than forgiveness

To stop the war with Germany

Only a spinning wheel can win independence

Even if it takes three hundred years

Only the path of justice is the right way

The tears of untouchables crystallize into clouds

And burn the country like thunderstorms

Holding a stick and spinning wheel

The Gujarati Bania walked to the four corners of the country

That message awakened the country

Along with the soiled coarse cloth

Malas and Madigas who live outside the village

were recognized

And respected as human beings.

Brother Harijan! Do not be afraid

The chariot of independence is here

You will have a place in it

Come along to pull it forward

Mother India welcomes you to join in her songs.

One day the ascetic Bat entered the house

Wandering freely with joyous flights

With excitement, he offered his gratitude

And asked did you convey my message?

Did you visit all those holy lands I described to you?

Did the great God and his wife host you?

Did they hear my words?

Did you see the golden rays?

Did the diamond-shaped snowflakes pierce through

snowy caves and divine abodes?

Oh god, Shiva! Is it right to dance and entertain?

Sin in the world is spreading

Did you ask him to make one visit to our universe?

Oh, Bat! Did your message get praise like Kalidasa’s Meghaduta?

The people of high-rank worship clouds and mountain peaks

My exceptional talents will not win praises because of

my status as a slave

Did you come across the sages Vyasa and Valmiki?

Roaming in Kailasa, the heavenly abode

Once you notice their senectitude

You will understand the age of Mahabharata and Ramayana

Valmiki had profound compassion for animals and birds

This made him a great poet, and he wove a golden

story of Ramayana

No one knows who taught the sacred Sanskrit

to the thieving fisherman

On your way, did you come across the romantic

cloud messenger of Kalidasa?

Its sounds and rapid movements shower pearls

One should not consider the message it carries

Just as a mythical story of fifteen years of separation between lovers

That story arouses even an older man to feel like a youth

As you carried an emotionally burdensome message of mine

How did you escape the raucous and destructive sounds of

the airplanes on your way?

Alas, no peril can prevent the journey of a pilgrim by birth.

Excerpted with permission from Gabbilam: A Dalit Epic, Gurram Jashuva, translated from the Telugu by Chinnaiah Jangam.

