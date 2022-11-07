You have researched well for your article (“Who benefits from keeping Dalits ‘Hindu’”). That proves your Oxford background. But Dalits are fighting against all odds and are becoming entrepreneurs and much more. They are even giving jobs to the so-called upper-caste Hindus and Muslims alike in their companies. Historically, it is true that some upper-caste Hindus have mistreated the Dalits. All of them deserve an unconditional apology from our hearts, and I, for one, take responsibility and apologise if any of my ancestors had mistreated them. But if converted Dalit Muslims and Christians want reservation, they should return to the folds of the Sanatan Dharma, and we will be more than happy to welcome them back. If not, then the so-called Muslim and Christian Dalits should forget about reservation. – Ricky Bhuyan

***

I read your article, and I think you are completely wrong. You cannot have it both ways. Dalits are free to choose whichever religion they want to follow. Since the caste system is exclusive to Hinduism, the caste-based reservation in education and government jobs should also be granted only to Dalits who are still Hindu. You cannot have double standards by choosing to follow other religions (those claim to be egalitarian) and still want to benefit from caste-based reservations. This is simply unconstitutional and also against BR Ambedkar’s ideas on the subject. – Sharada P Mahapatra

***

It has become a fashion to censure upper-caste Hindus. Why not upper-caste Muslims or Christians? If these religions are supposed to be casteless, then why do they demand reservation? – Sanjay kumar Saxena

***

Some people, leftists included, cannot decide whether to eliminate the caste system or to continue. The article written by some unknown British intellectuals on the age-old caste system shows the authors’ ignorance and haste in coming to a conclusion. The authors probably believe that their article will damage Hinduism but it’s just wishful thinking. The article ignores that phrases like Dalit Muslims or Dalit Christians are oxymorons. Both Muslims and Christian rulers treated Hindus worse than slaves. Muslims, in particular, have also mistreated Dalits. Do you know why Dalits from Punjab and Sindh were prevented from migrating to India in 1947? Because Muslims wanted them to stay behind and clean their toilets and drains. I hope you will publish my short comment against a very biassed article. – AP P

***

It is hypocritical that no one wants to talk about how Christianity and Islam also have started practising the regressive and inhuman caste system. It is only post-conversion that many Christians and Muslims realise that they are being kept at a distance and treated as second-class citizens and are contemptuously referred to as “new converts’’ by their “own brethren” within religions that boast of practising equality! It is surprising and yet another instance of skirting the real issue and resorting to threadbare, highly convoluted, and far-fetched arguments to keep slamming the so-called Hindu majority and their evil mindset! No ink is ever spared to stereotype this section as sheer evil. Why can’t we ever write a balanced article? – Lakshmi RR

***

I don’t know who Benefits from keeping Dalits Hindu, but I know that there are predators who want to draw Dalit Muslim and Dalit Christian narratives for their vested interests. This article is sponsored by them. – Anoop Ps

***

Islam and Christianity believe in a classless society. If followers of these two religions are given Scheduled Caste status, it will be the Indianisation of two religions that were not born in this country. The Other Backward Classes status to Muslims, or for that matter, to any religion, is ridiculous. – Pankaj Kapoor