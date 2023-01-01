In a year filled with more lows than highs, Shah Rukh Khan ended up becoming my saviour. Well, technically his work and the people who love him.

Aimlessly doom-scrolling on Instagram, I found mashup videos of iconic dialogues, moments, songs, and much more from Khan’s movies.

watching @iamsrk mashup videos on loop is a legit therapist-approved coping mechanism.



don't @ me. pic.twitter.com/YDInIeY7h7 — Karnika (@KarnikaKohli) November 6, 2022

Thanks to social media algorithms, it wasn’t very long before many such videos started showing up on my timeline.

If you are a fan of the 1990s and early 2000s Bollywood or Khan, these videos will take you back to a different time and a different you.