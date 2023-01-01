In a year filled with more lows than highs, Shah Rukh Khan ended up becoming my saviour. Well, technically his work and the people who love him.
Aimlessly doom-scrolling on Instagram, I found mashup videos of iconic dialogues, moments, songs, and much more from Khan’s movies.
Thanks to social media algorithms, it wasn’t very long before many such videos started showing up on my timeline.
If you are a fan of the 1990s and early 2000s Bollywood or Khan, these videos will take you back to a different time and a different you.