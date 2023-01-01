Yes, Lionel Messi won the Fifa World Cup. Yes, the image of him atop his friend Sergio Aguero’s shoulders with the World Cup aloft will become an iconic sports image. In those three weeks in Qatar, Messi created records and gave us a glimpse of his genius.

For me though, his three-word takedown of Wout Weghorst after Argentina’s quarterfinal win over the Netherlands brought a smile and many a chuckle. Football shithousery at its finest.

Leo Messi 170 cm, yelling on live TV at Wout Weghorst, 197 cm, “What you looking at, idiot? Go on, fuck off over there” is just the kind of #FIFAWorldCup shithousery content I need 💉💉💉💉💉💉💉pic.twitter.com/m5lyVKlEaK — Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood) December 9, 2022

“Que miras bobo?” (What are you looking at, idiot?) might seem a tame insult compared to F-bombs and other choice expletives we see athletes drop at every match. But in my opinion, there are three reasons why “que miras bobo” works just as well and to great comedic effect.