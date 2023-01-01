There is nothing quite as heartwarming as babies. Whether it’s a video, pictures or a relative’s, friend’s or even a stranger’s child that I encounter, there is something about their innocence and curiosity that I can’t resist.

Whenever I feel down or need a pick-me-up after a hard day, I scroll through the millions of baby pictures and videos on the internet in search of pure, unadulterated joy.

A few months ago, a special little one –who is not mine but no less my own, came into my life. A bundle of delight with an intoxicating scent, delicate fingers and toes, and rosy, plump cheeks. When I first met him, I was apprehensive.

“Is he too small? Should I hold him? What if I hurt him? Or worse, drop him?” His gummy smiles and laughs made my heart a little lighter. He brought me a sense of calm as I watched him sleep, especially with his hands up close to his ears.

I take his coos and gurgles seriously. Baby talk is good talk, you know.

I fall back to the baby pictures and videos online occasionally, but I now look forward to my time with him more. Nothing brings a bigger smile to my face than when I see him curl his tiny fingers around mine, the way he lights up when I pick him up or the way he rests his head on my shoulder as we look for clocks and lights around the house (he is particularly hooked on grandfather clocks).

Naethan, you’ve been my solace.