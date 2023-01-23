Damani the Crane became the proprietress of a famous eatery in the seaside city of Kajupranta after the retirement of her mother, Shramani, who had started the business many years before. The establishment had three employees, Jivaprada the turtle, Ratnakala the crocodile, and Yadayada the frog.

Customers would pay in copper coins after partaking of their meals, which the employees would put into an earthen pot placed near the proprietress’s seat. The pot would be opened at the end of every month, and after paying the employee’s wages and the suppliers of grain and green, the old proprietress would keep the rest. The business returned a modest profit year after year, and everyone – the proprietress, the employees, the suppliers and the customers – were generally happy and satisfied.

A few months after Damani took charge, Benbisiji the crab said to her, “Your food is excellent and your reputation is good, but somehow your profits are lower than they should be. I have seen many businesses improve when they introduce more discipline in everything they produce.”

Thus inspired, Damani gathered her staff and said, “Everyone should wake up an hour before dawn and wash themselves with cold water infused with petals of fresh jasmine. Else they will be dismissed from my employ.”

The employees were startled by this, but nodded their heads and rolled their eyes and said, “Yes, yes, we shall do as you say.” When Damani checked the following morning, Jivaprada replied, “Mistress, I solemnly declare that I follow your instructions.” The others noticed that about the turtle there was no scent of jasmine whatsoever. Some days later, Damani gathered her staff again and said, “Everyone should abstain from visiting the ox’s tavern at night and refresh themselves with the water of fresh coconuts instead. Else they will be dismissed from my employ.”

The employees were dismayed by this, but nodded their heads and rolled their eyes and said, “Yes, yes, we shall do as you say.” When Damani questioned her the following morning, Ratnakala replied, “Mistress, I solemnly declare that I follow your instructions.” The others noticed that the crocodile’s hiccups were somewhat stronger than usual. A few days later, Damani gathered her staff and said,

“Everyone should sing this song, at dawn, noon and dusk, to demonstrate our dedication to this fine establishment. Else they will be dismissed from my employ.”

The employees were confounded by this, but nodded their heads and rolled their eyes and said, “Yes, yes, we shall do as you say.” When Damani asked him about this the following morning, Yadayada replied, “Mistress, I solemnly declare that I follow your instructions.” And at noon they all sang the song that was required of them.

A month thus passed, and it was time to open the earthen pot. To Damani’s shock, she found that there was less than half of what they usually got. When she asked them the following morning, they swore, “Mistress, we solemnly declare that we followed your instructions. Then, giving each other knowing looks, they went about their work.

Rajnidatta said, “That is why it is said that bad rules are like a rotten fruit that spoils the good ones, and realms that do not throw them out are doomed to suspicion, distrust and poverty. Ultimately, bad rules destroy the moral moorings of society. Once people lose respect for a bad rule and those who

made it, it spreads to other rules, even if they are good ones. Thus it becomes difficult to distinguish right from wrong, and the worldly will adopt the route that is expedient. In such a realm, those without scruples will be seen to succeed. Once that happens, all is lost! For the successful are widely copied.”

Chandramani was silent for a long moment, and then she said, “It seems to be that Damani’s rules were not absurd or improper. For should not an eatery take great care about cleanliness, attentiveness, and commitment? You imply they were bad rules without reason or explanation.”

Rajnidatta replied, “Damani’s intentions were no doubt sincere and well-meaning. But the rules she made were bad because they had the opposite effect of what she had intended. This the monkey Karmasena learnt from the Fearsome Four-Eyed Dogs.”

“Now let me enumerate the reasons that you seek.”

“The first rule was bad because it was impossible to enforce. For Damani could scarcely observe the daily ablutions of her three employees at once. Because of this rule the employees learnt how to tell a lie. Because of this rule the employees also learnt how not to call out a lie.”

“The second rule was bad because it interfered into people’s private lives. For Damani scarcely had a right to dictate what her employees ate and drank. Because of this rule the employees learnt to hide their true nature. Because of this the employees also learnt that it is prudent to hide.”

“The third rule was bad because it confused mere performance for true commitment. Singing a song was no indication of what the employees really felt. Because of this rule the employees learnt that performance has more value. Because of this rule the employees learnt that mere appearances are sufficient.”

Chandramani then said, “Now I see what you say is fair and reasonable, and why bad rules destroyed the happiness and prosperity of the place. In the end the turtle, the crocodile, and the frog feel both guilty and suspicious of others. But who is the real culprit in this – who is it that stole the coins?’

This was Rajnidatta’s response: “Who stole the coins and who is the culprit are two different questions that I shall answer one by one.”

“One or more or all three must have pocketed some of the earnings, believing it won’t be noticed. Which of the three it matters not, for once the rot sets in it does not stop until everything is rotten.”

“The real culprit is neither Benbisiji nor even Damani the proprietress. The real culprit is ignorance of what a good rule is.”

“It is important for citizens to be always aware of this and similar dangers, to avert their fate as in the case of the Mongoose Who Was Wise and Just.”

“How did it happen?” asked Chandramani, the bright and radiant crow.

Then Rajnidatta narrated this story.

Excerpted with permission from The Nitopadesha: Moral Tales for Good Citizens, translated with the help of modern machine translator from the Tocharian by Nitin Pai, Penguin.