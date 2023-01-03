A month ago, I got an email from Nachiketa Desai. He said he was the grandson of Mahadev Desai. That name I knew. My maternal grandparents were both Gandhians and my bed-time stories during the summer break with them were all about Gandhi and the freedom struggle. Of the many names that popped up often in the stories, one was Mahadevbhai.

In my later years, I read that much of what we know about Gandhi was thanks to his personal secretary, frontline reporter and confidant Mahadev Desai. He shadowed Gandhi, writing a daily report in his diary, translating Gandhi’s Hindi and Gujarati speeches into English and editing all his writings. Not a day went by without this in the 25 years Mahadev Desai was with Gandhi, till his untimely demise at age 50, on the August 15, 1942.

So when that email came inviting my mother and me as guests of honour to release Nachiketa Desai’s book at the Sabarmati Ashram, we both said yes. It also seemed like the perfect place to start the new year. The last time I was at the Gandhi ashram was in 2005 when Shekhar Kapur and I released an audio book of My Experiments with Truth for Karadi Tales. Eighteen years later, it was to release Mahadev Desai – Mahatma Gandhi’s Frontline Reporter, about the man who had translated and edited Gandhi’s autobiography.

According to anthropologist Verrier Elwin, Desai made Gandhi perhaps the best-known man in the world – certainly the best loved.

Gandhi’s grandson, the scholar Rajmohan Gandhi, described Desai as one who lived Gandhi’s day thrice over – first in an attempt to anticipate it, next in spending it alongside Gandhij and finally in recording it in his diary. He was Gandhi’s aide, secretary and interpreter but this “correct description excludes the independent mind, conscience and pen that Desai supplied and Gandhi relied upon”, he said.

Gopalkrishna Gandhi, the grandson of both Gandhij and C Rajagopalachari, added that the “independent personality of Mahadevbhai got overshadowed in the reflected glory of Gandhiji. Imagine what a great writer and a journalist he would have been if he had not dedicated his life in the service of Gandhiji.”

All this and more inspired Nachiketa Desai to find his grandfather as an independent mind and a committed journalist. He has chosen to keep the tone personal by calling him Dadaji throughout the book. In his preface, he quotes his father, Narayan Desai: “Mahadevbhai’s diaries were also not of much help as they were not his but Gandhiji’s. The key to life was to be found in Gandhiji’s writings, in which he figures in hundreds of places.” It was clear that their relationship was completely symbiotic.

So the morning of January 1, 2023, at the Gandhi ashram was not about Gandhi. We gathered in the open area of the ashram, next to the Sabarmati river to celebrate a lesser known but very deserving man.

The long-time secretary of the ashram, Sudarshan Iyengar presided, while all of us, including Bhikhu Parekh, a member of the British House of Lords, spoke about why the book was important. It was such a reminder that we need to know more about the courageous. committed people who played a significant role in shaping the history of our country.

As I listened to speaker after speaker and the author’s excitement in describing the highs and lows of writing his first book, I could not help but thinking about the vanishing generation of Indians who grew up during the post-Independence era of idealism. It is hard to avoid the feeling that their values of simplicity, ethics, commitment to a greater cause and a clear moral compass are missing today.

Sitting on the banks of the Sabarmati, at the site of the Gandhi’s movement, I knew that there were many who still find inspiration from that distant struggle. Many peaceful resistance movements today find inspiration in our fight for freedom. Yet, there is the fear that there are too few who are holding on to that faith and idealism to overcome our current divisions, prejudices and false sense of entitlement.

I couldn’t have wished for a more reflective and inspirational start to 2023.

Nandita Das is the director most recently of Zwigato.