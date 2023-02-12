Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday posted a video highlighting the advanced infrastructural development in his state. However, his tweet bragging about a newly constructed “10-lane” expressway connecting Bengaluru and Mysuru, became a subject of humour on the platform since only six are visible.



Posting a drone footage of the Vande Bharat Express passing under the expressway, the chief minister claimed it to be a testament of Karnataka’s “unprecedented growth” under the state’s Bharatiya Janata Party government.

What a view! 10-lane Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway alongside Vande Bharat Express, a visual depicting the story of world class infrastructure & unprecedented growth in Karnataka. Under Hon’ble PM @narendramodi Ji, our Double Engine government is working wonders in the state. pic.twitter.com/uLBGpdLLDc — Basavaraj S Bommai (@BSBommai) February 10, 2023

Responding to Bommai’s tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, replied: “Our people deserve the best possible infrastructure, which our Government will always work hard to provide.” The expressway from Kengeri to Mysuru aims to reduce the present journey of 3.5 hours to just 1.5 hours, according to Hindustan Times. The nearly Rs 8,500-crore project is scheduled to be inaugurated in March.

Our people deserve the best possible infrastructure, which our Government will always work hard to provide. Our strides in infra creation have been widely lauded. https://t.co/3MStIKTnSF — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 11, 2023

But on social media, some users wondered what happened to the missing four lanes. Many concluded the video depicts what people get after 40% deduction, echoing allegations that contractors in the state had made about the proportion of “commission” elected representatives allegedly demand for awarding projects.

3+3=6



Well, it was supposed to be 10 lanes, but because 40% commission that contractors need to pay the BJP govt in Karnataka, it ended up as 6 lanes.



CM of Karnataka is both lying and telling the truth at the same time.



Lying about absent 4 lanes

Truth about corruption https://t.co/AFI4dKiVhI — R. Prasad (@RPrasad12) February 12, 2023

Here are some other responses to Bommai’s video.

Even adding the two railway tracks it counts to 8...



Where are other two? https://t.co/a3Es506pEN — birdseye (@birdseyear) February 12, 2023

10 - (40% of 10 = 4) = 6 Lane.

I love your professional ethics in sticking your margins sir. Salutes! — Vasan MSV (@VasanMSV) February 11, 2023

4 lanes beyond the scope of a normal vision. 🥺 — Jai (@Ved2020king) February 12, 2023

40% of 10 lanes = 4 lanes; 2 each for the double engines — Upright (@GATHOBIAS) February 11, 2023

10 lanes were reduced to 6 because of 40% PAYCM commission https://t.co/o5VtTKqtLb — ʏυѵrαj (@Yuvraaaj_) February 12, 2023

6 lanes and 4 invisible lanes. Truly a marvel under the present government 👏👏 https://t.co/1flyfo7tRD — Pavan’s Labyrinth (@BardOfBread) February 12, 2023

This is a 10 lane Highway! If you think it's not then you need an eye check. https://t.co/wiikCN2eq0 — Joseph Alex (@AdvJosephAlex) February 12, 2023

One user tried their best to show the ten lanes claimed by the chief minister.