Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday posted a video highlighting the advanced infrastructural development in his state. However, his tweet bragging about a newly constructed “10-lane” expressway connecting Bengaluru and Mysuru, became a subject of humour on the platform since only six are visible.
Posting a drone footage of the Vande Bharat Express passing under the expressway, the chief minister claimed it to be a testament of Karnataka’s “unprecedented growth” under the state’s Bharatiya Janata Party government.
Responding to Bommai’s tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, replied: “Our people deserve the best possible infrastructure, which our Government will always work hard to provide.” The expressway from Kengeri to Mysuru aims to reduce the present journey of 3.5 hours to just 1.5 hours, according to Hindustan Times. The nearly Rs 8,500-crore project is scheduled to be inaugurated in March.
But on social media, some users wondered what happened to the missing four lanes. Many concluded the video depicts what people get after 40% deduction, echoing allegations that contractors in the state had made about the proportion of “commission” elected representatives allegedly demand for awarding projects.
Here are some other responses to Bommai’s video.
One user tried their best to show the ten lanes claimed by the chief minister.