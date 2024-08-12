As the 2024 Olympics in Paris ended on August 11, social media users and cartoonists reflected upon the heartbreak, joy, heartwarming cross-border camaraderie and sporting efforts that India put up.

For Indian viewers, the 2024 Olympics had been an emotional rollercoaster ride. Wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s shot at sporting glory, only for it to end so soon, resonated deeply with many.

Phogat, India’s contender in the 50 kg category of freestyle wrestling, was disqualified on August 8 from the finals and the campaign for failing to meet the weight requirements by 100 grams.

She had become the first Indian female wrestler to enter the Olympic finals. But as Phogat grappled with her disqualification, it was her long battle off the mat that Indian viewers made sure to remember.

Phogat, along with other wrestlers, had protested on the streets of Delhi from January till May last year until the police violently broke up their protest march to the new Parliament building.

Support and love for Phogat poured in on social media.

Cartoonists and social media users took note of the government’s unenthusiastic support of Phogat. Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya drew sharp criticism after he read out in Parliament details of the money the government spent on Phogat’s training.

After her disqualification, Phogat also announced her retirement from wrestling.

Wrestler Aman Sehrawat was luckier than Phogat, managing to lose 4.6 kg just in the nick of time to contest and win the bronze medal. In the 57-kg category, Sehrawat had weighed 61.5 kg after his semi-final loss.

Aman Sherawat was 4.5 KG overweight but he lost 4.6 KG just in time. #AmanSehrawat pic.twitter.com/Y6e9TTRy1B — Sagar (@sagarcasm) August 10, 2024

Shooter Manu Bhaker, who won bronze medals in the women’s 10-metre air pistol and the mixed team contests, returned home on August 7 to a rousing welcome. One user compared Bhaker’s reception to the Hindi film Nayak: The Real Hero.

Athlete Neeraj Chopra, who won gold in the javelin throw during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, finished second place this time. Pakistan’s javelin throw star Arshad Nadeem bagged the gold medal.

In a departure from the usual India-Pakistan rivalry that accompanies any sporting event between the two countries, social media users on both sides of the border celebrated Chopra and Nadeem’s victory.

It was mothers on both sides who won hearts. Chopra’s mother Saroj Devi said that Nadeem was also “like her son”, with Nadeem responding online by thanking Devi for her wishes and prayers. Nadeem’s mother Razhia Parveen expressed affection for Chopra, saying that she had prayed for him.

One cartoonist saw the exchange as a positive sign of harmony amidst years of bitter rhetoric.

Another social media user pointed out how the Olympics had witnessed no religious or communal acrimony, unlike other sporting events like cricket.

Entire India right now pic.twitter.com/9oIHlywOnz — Sagar (@sagarcasm) August 8, 2024

In a country where cricket is considered sacred, sports popularised by the Olympics left a mark. A cartoonist observed this shift in viewership and the changing sports landscape of India.

One social media user commented on the near misses for India, with athletes finishing fourth in six sporting events.

4th Place and India in Olympics 😓 pic.twitter.com/trf8nPCo9f — Rajabets 🇮🇳👑 (@smileagainraja) August 8, 2024

Some users criticised the Indian government and administration for the poor management and inadequate infrastructure and funding for sports.

In light of the Indian government’s bid to host the Olympics in 2036, one cartoonist pointed out the shoddy state of infrastructure following heavy rainfall.

Videos shared widely on social media showed water leaking through the roof of the Parliament building inaugurated in May 2023.

Finally, it was curtains down on Paris – with one cartoonist roping in Asterix, Obelix and Getafix from the famous Asterix comics to bid adieu.

Actor Tom Cruise cruised through Paris with the Olympics flag strapped to his motorbike. His “mission”: to hand over the baton to Los Angeles for the Olympics in 2028.