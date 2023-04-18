The Modi government greenlighted the clearance of about 3,000 acres of forest land in Chhattisgarh for the expansion of a coal mine operated by the Adani Group, even though a government-funded study found millions of tonnes of coal lying unextracted at the bottom of the existing mine.

Between May 2019 and February 2021, two government institutes – the Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education, and the Wildlife Institute of India – conducted a biodiversity study in the Hasdeo Arand coalfield in north Chhattisgarh. The coalfield gets its name from the Hasdeo Arand forest, one of the last unfragmented forest landscapes in Central India.

Among other things, the study examined the ecological impact of the Parsa East and Kanta Basan mine, one of the two operational mines in the forest. Allocated by the coal ministry to Rajasthan’s state electricity company, the mine is operated by the Adani Group, which also holds 74% stake in its profits.

The study noted that the mine had yielded a smaller-than-expected volume of “overburden”, or soil removed to access coal seams. This was because the bottom-most seam of the mine had not been excavated, the study said.

In other words, instead of digging vertically to access deeper reserves of coal, the Adani Group had expanded the mining area horizontally, stripping the forest faster than necessary.

Flagging the adverse environmental impact, the Indian Council of Forestry Research said in the report: “Opening of such a long mine face for extensive mining has seriously impacted the land degradation.” It recommended that the impact be minimised “by undertaking intensive mining... up to the bottom of the ore body”.

In the same report, the Wildlife Institute of India highlighted the ecological costs of mining in the area and recommended that the “mining operation may only be permitted in the already operational mine of the block” – that is, the expansion proposal be rejected.

Despite that, the Modi government cleared the expansion of the mine in February 2022. However, protests by Adivasi residents have forced the Chhattisgarh government to put the expansion on hold.

A controversial arrangement

These findings about unextracted coal – previously unreported – add to the questions surrounding the Adani Group’s coal mining operations in Hasdeo Arand.

The Adani Group has been excavating coal from the Parsa East and Kanta Basan mine since 2013 on behalf of Rajasthan’s state electricity generation company, Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited, to whom it was originally allocated.

It is common for government companies to outsource mining to private firms. But the agreement between Rajasthan and the Adani Group is contentious. Rajasthan didn’t just sign up Adani as a mining contractor, rather it entered into a joint venture agreement with the company, giving it 74% stake. The agreement dates back to 2007 when the Bharatiya Janata Party ruled the state.

After the Supreme Court cancelled all coal block allocations in 2014, the Central government freshly allocated coal mines to state companies. Most state companies discontinued old contracts and invited fresh bids from private miners. However, Rajasthan continued its old joint-venture agreement with Adani. As a result, it has been paying a significantly higher price for the coal, the bulk of the profits going to Adani, the Caravan magazine reported in 2018.

In addition, an investigation by Scroll last December established that some of the coal excavated from Parsa East and Kanta Basan is firing up the Adani Group’s own power plants.

The Parsa East and Kanta Basan mine lies in Hasdeo Arand, one of the last unfragmented forest landscapes in Central India. Photo: Special Arrangement

Regardless, Rajasthan, now ruled by the Congress, has steadfastly pushed for an expansion of the project. In September 2020, Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited wrote to the Union environment ministry, claiming that coal reserves had almost run out in the 762-hectare area of the Parsa East and Kanta Basan mine that had been cleared for mining in the first phase of the project. To ensure steady coal supply to its power stations, it asked the environment ministry to expedite the mandatory forest clearance required for the second phase of the project, which would necessitate the felling of almost 2.5 lakh trees over an area of 1,137 hectares, and would entirely displace the forest village of Ghatbarra.

In February 2022, the Union environment ministry granted its approval for the expansion project – under the Forest Conservation Act, 1980, no forest land can be cleared in India without the Centre’s approval, even though the final order is passed by states. However, the Chhattisgarh government, facing pressure from a sustained people’s movement seeking protection of the Hasdeo Arand forest, has put the final approval on hold.

Those campaigning against the expansion of the project say the biodiversity study further enhances the case to restrict mining to the already dug-up belt. “It’s a travesty that in such an ecologically sensitive area, the mine is not being utilised to capacity, and at the same time there are plans to expand the area of mining,” said Alok Shukla, an activist at the forefront of the anti-mining protests in Hasdeo Arand.

Questions about these concerns were sent to the Adani Group, the Rajasthan government, and the Union coal ministry. No responses were received at the time of publication.

‘Selective mining’

The Parsa East and Kanta Basan mine consists of six coal seams with a combined depth of 225 metres. All the mineable coal – 452.46 million tonnes – lies in the three bottom seams (seam IV, V and VI).

The mine can be visualised as a six-layer cake with pastry (or soil) alternating with chocolate icing (or coal). The icing can only be accessed by removing the pastry layers – in mining parlance, this is called removing the overburden.

According to the government-approved mining plan, to extract the total available coal reserves in Parsa East and Kanta Basan, about 2,362.72 cubic metres of overburden would have to be removed. This adds up to an average overburden of 5.16 cubic metres per tonne, known in mining parlance as stripping ratio.

But the biodiversity study found that the overburden produced at the site was much lower. The report noted:

“As per approved mining plan and mine closure plan cumulative stripping ratio envisaged up to 8th year of mining is 4.13 cum/ton. However, it is found that up to September 2020 (9th year of mining operation) total overburden generated is 146.32 million cum and coal extracted is 63 million tonnes, which amounts to stripping ratio of 2.32 cum /ton, which is much lesser than envisaged stripping ratio.”

Sudhir Kumar, deputy director at the Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education, who led the study, said a stripping ratio lower than envisaged in the mining plan usually meant either “very high quality of ore” or “selective mining”. In the case of Parsa East and Kanta Basan, Kumar said, it was the latter since the mining company had “not explored the entire area”.

“We have suggested that the area be completely explored for sustainable mining,” Kumar added.

Higher cost, lower profit

Let’s return to the cake analogy. Imagine the cake in the hands of a child, who is only interested in the chocolate. Layer by layer, she discards the pastry. But before she accesses the final layer of chocolate, she gives up – and demands a new cake.

That’s what has happened in the Parsa East and Kanta Basan mine, according to the biodiversity study.

Seam VI, the bottom-most seam in the Parsa East and Kanta Basan mine, contains almost 36 million tonnes of coal, the quality of which ranges from Grade 11-14. At current notified prices, it is worth over Rs 3,100 crore.

Given how valuable the coal is, why would the Adani Group be willing to forgo it?

“Digging deeper means a higher cost of extraction and lower profits,” explained Shripad Dharmadhikary, analyst at the energy and environment non-profit Manthan Adhyayan Kendra.

Sudiep Shrivastava, a lawyer who has moved the court against forest and environment clearances granted to the project, agreed. “Getting to that last seam of coal means removal of a significant amount of overburden, which is costly,” he said. “So why bother and reduce your profit margins when you know there is easier coal you will be given access to.”

Dharmadhikary added that companies want new areas opened because “it’s a good way to expand your footprint and corner more coal resources”. “They can always come back to extract the deeper coal when the market conditions are favourable and the cost of coal is higher,” he said.