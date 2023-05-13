As the Congress surged to a decisive victory in the Karnataka elections on Saturday, India’s cartoonists were quick of the block to analyse the defeat of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

Was it a signal that voters rejected the Hindutva party’s attempt to garner votes by resorting to religious polarisation? Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to voters to chant “Jai Bajrang Bali” (Victory to Hanuman) as they cast their ballots was the subject of some cartoons.

Here is a #cartoon I did on polling day(10/052023) pic.twitter.com/2r1IHfsf3r — MANJUL (@MANJULtoons) May 13, 2023

Sandeep Adhwaryu focussed on the BJP’s attempt to foment violence around the hijab.

P Mahamud put it down to the corruption allegations that dogged the BJP government, especially the claim that contractors had to pay 40% commissions on projects.

Mansoor Naqvi suggested that the BJP’s use of welfare schemes such as handing out free gas cylinders had run its course.

Irfan Khan noted that the Karnataka verdict will be a stumbling block in the BJP’s campaign for next year’s national elections.