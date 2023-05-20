Marriage equality is undoubtedly important…but we need to progress in all aspects of rights simultaneously, said Sonal Giani, an activist and advisor on inclusion and queer rights.

The Constitutional bench of the Supreme Court on May 11 reserved its judgement on a batch of petitions seeking marriage rights for same-sex couples.

“…While we fight for marriage, it’s crucial to address other areas of discrimination, like familial violence, housing, employment and access to public services,” said Giani, who identifies as bi and poly.

The queer rights movement has fragmented since the reading down of Section 377, against consensual same-sex activity, said Giani. There appears to be some indifference to broader, intersectional issues, according to Giani.

Giani has spent 15 years advocating for queer rights in India and South Asia is a Senior Technical Advisor-Diversity and Inclusion at the International Planned Parenthood Federation.

According to Giani, in terms of inclusion, organisations have a long way to go and must work on policy changes and cultural shifts. “A workplace that is in the closet about its stance on LGBTQIA+ rights should not expect that its employees will be able to be proud,” said Giani.

On the way forward, Giani says the queer rights movement should focus on building community resilience while holding the state accountable for creating an inclusive and supportive environment for everyone.

Since the reading down of Section 377 [on same-sex consensual sex], do you feel the movement has grown to be more fragmented? What would you have wanted to see?

I’ve noticed the movement has become somewhat fragmented after Section 377 was read down. I was hoping we could join forces to tackle intersectional issues, particularly around implementing the Protection of Transgender Rights Bill, caste-based discrimination and the unique challenges faced by lesbian and bisexual women. I also wanted our community to have a more substantial presence in politics. I hoped by now we would have introduced diverse SOGIESC [ sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression and sex characteristics policy] in government educational curriculums, which would help raise awareness and reduce LGBTQIA+ stigma. However, I have observed a kind of indifference or disinterest in these issues from the larger community.

Marriage equality is currently the focus. The way it is presented in the media, it appears to some as the end game and the only thing the community needs. How do you view marriage equality as against other rights that fall within anti-discrimination?

Marriage equality is undoubtedly important; people must have the right to choose or decline marriage based on their personal situations instead of it being outrightly denied. Marriage often becomes a significant pressure point in families, which can limit the freedom of our community members, but we need to progress in all aspects of rights simultaneously.

The heart-breaking case of Avinshu Patel, who died by suicide after facing family pressure and discrimination, is a stark reminder of the mental health impact that a lack of acceptance can have. Also, Anannyah Kumari Alex’s [a trans individual] experience with gender assignment surgery gone wrong resulted in suicide, which is a call for more sensitivity in healthcare. There are hundreds of such stories that go unreported. Hence, while we fight for marriage, it’s crucial to address other areas of discrimination, like familial violence, housing, employment and access to public services.

You have worked a great deal with corporations and their efforts to include the queer community and LGBTQIA+ individuals. According to you, what are the key steps an organisation must take before it initiates policy change to include LGBTQIA+ folks?

Before an organisation implements policy changes to include LGBTQIA+ individuals, it is important to take several key steps to ensure that the changes are successful and effective in creating a more inclusive environment.

These steps can include conducting a needs assessment to understand the specific needs and concerns of LGBTQIA+ individuals within the organisation, developing a comprehensive diversity and inclusion policy that outlines the organisation’s commitment to supporting and accommodating the LGBTQIA+ community including infrastructural changes, providing education and training to staff and leadership on LGBTQIA+ issues, reviewing and updating policies and practices to be more inclusive, implementing the changes, and regularly evaluating and monitoring progress.

By taking these steps, an organisation can create a more welcoming and supportive environment for LGBTQIA+ individuals and ensure that their policies and practices align with their needs and experiences.

Do you think policy changes are sufficient in making the workplace a safe place for the community? Or is it also about culture?



Creating a safe and inclusive workplace for the LGBTQIA+ community requires policy changes and cultural shifts. Sure, implementing comprehensive anti-discrimination policies and offering inclusive benefits are vital, but fostering a culture of acceptance and understanding is just as critical. A workplace that is in the closet about its stance on LGBTQIA+ rights should not expect that its employees will be able to be proud. Organisations, their leadership, their culture, and their motivations must openly and unequivocally support the fundamental rights of their diverse employees if they hope for any real change in making employees feel safe.

There is often a lot of talk and conversations on mental health. Do you think enough is being done in this sphere, for instance, to help individuals cope?



Frankly, not enough is being done. Too often, the responsibility falls on individual care rather than the system or state taking responsibility for addressing barriers to good mental health, such as societal rejection, unfriendly policies, and hate crimes against our communities. To truly address mental health in our community, we need an environment that acknowledges and tackles these systemic challenges. The availability of Queer Affirmative Counselling courses is a much welcome and much-needed requirement for mental health care providers in these times. These should be made compulsory for professionals working with communities so they do not perpetrate more damage due to their unconscious bias.

What kind of world would you like to see for queer folks? What do you think should be our next steps?

I envision a world where queer individuals can fully accept themselves, embrace their flaws, and celebrate their achievements. As for our next steps, we should concentrate on building community resilience while holding the state accountable for creating an inclusive and supportive environment for everyone. This means advocating for comprehensive anti-discrimination laws, uplifting LGBTQIA+ youth and encouraging open dialogue to break down the stigmas and stereotypes intra-community that continue to marginalise and fracture our community.

Sharif Rangnekar is the author of Straight to Normal and the director of the Rainbow Literature Festival.

This article is part of the Queer & Inclusive series.

