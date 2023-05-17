In today’s edition, the Supreme Court raps the Manipur High Court on the Meitei reservation order, the Karnataka High Court grants bail to a cow vigilante accused of murder, a report on unaccounted income of regional parties, and more.

Scripted and hosted by Abhik Deb, produced and edited by Avinash Kumar.

