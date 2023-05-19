In today’s edition, the Adani Group gets relief from a Supreme Court-appointed panel, supporters of Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot come to blows, the WHO paints a grim picture of deaths caused due to climate change, and more.
Scripted and hosted by Abhik Deb, produced and edited by Avinash Kumar.
To get every episode directly in your inbox, sign up now. You can also listen to this podcast on Spotify and Google Podcasts.
References
- Climate change can result in over 90 lakh deaths each year till end of century, says WHO report
- How climate change helped spread a disease that killed more than 1.5 lakh cows in India
- Srinagar is readying for the G20 with dressed-up security bunkers and peacock murals
- World powers share the blame for Myanmar junta’s increasingly repressive rule