In today’s edition, Bihar government shares data on its caste survey, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh blames Kuki militants based in Bangladesh and Myanmar for unrest in the northeastern state, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma says that BJP does not need “Miya” votes for next 10 years.

Scripted and hosted by Aena, produced and edited by Avinash Kumar.

