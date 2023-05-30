In today’s edition, the Delhi High Court has denied bail to Manish Sisodia in the now-scrapped liquor policy case, the National Investigation Agency draws a parallel between Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik and Osama bin Laden, and top wrestlers have said that they will throw their Olympic and World Championship medals in the Ganga.
Scripted and hosted by Aena, produced and edited by Avinash Kumar.
To get every episode directly in your inbox, sign up now. You can also listen to this podcast on Spotify and Google Podcasts.
References
- ‘How can this happen in a democracy?’: As wrestlers are detained, barricades keep supporters away
- Interview: Manipur government complicit in offensive against Kukis, used radicalised Meitei groups
- The India Fix: From arrests to defections, it’s not easy being the Opposition in India today
- Full text: Action against think tank CPR will hurt research in India, say international scholars
- Ramachandra Guha: How the BJP’s hostility towards civil society groups undermines Indian democracy