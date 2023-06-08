In today’s edition, India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has accused Canada of providing space to separatists, a British think tank has released an assessment of the Chinese military’s presence along the Line of Actual Control, and a Meitei organisation in Manipur has said it will surrender looted arms.

Scripted and hosted by Aena, produced and edited by Avinash Kumar.

