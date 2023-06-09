In today’s edition, Zomato withdraws its advertisement featuring a Dalit character from Lagaan after facing backlash on social media, the Maharashtra police arrest 41 persons in the wake of the violence in Kolhapur, and an international referee corroborates an allegation of sexual harassment against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Scripted and hosted by Aena, produced and edited by Avinash Kumar.

