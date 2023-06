In today’s edition, Muslim leaders have called a mahapanchayat in Dehradun after targeting of the community by Hindu supremacists, an update on Indian reporters in China amid heightened geopolitical tensions, and a major data breach from CoWIN app.

Scripted and hosted by Aena, produced and edited by Avinash Kumar.

