In today’s edition, Centre suspects CoWIN data leak came from previously stolen databases, Manipur has reported two fresh incidents of violence amidst the ongoing ethnic tensions, and Twitter’s co-founder has claimed that the Modi government threatened to shut down the social media platform if it did not act on country’s dissenting voices.

Scripted and hosted by Aena, produced and edited by Avinash Kumar.

