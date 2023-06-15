In today’s edition, a restraint order against a documentary on Hindutva in India, a Dalit man dies by suicide after alleged workplace harassment and Delhi Police recommends dropping minor charges of sexual harassment against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, and more.

